NFC Award Vital Opportunity To Promote Harmony Between Strong Federation, Provinces: CM Bugti
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 25, 2025 | 06:20 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Monday said that the National Finance Commission (NFC) Award is an important opportunity to promote harmony between the strong federation and the provinces.
He said this while presiding over an important meeting at the Chief Minister's Secretariat, Quetta regarding the preparation of the NFC Award.
The meeting was attended by Provincial Finance Minister Mir Shoaib Noshirwani gave a detailed briefing on the economic situation and financial needs of the province and highlighted various aspects of the upcoming National Finance Commission Award.
It was decided in the meeting that the opinions of all political parties and experts will be included on the NFC Award.
On this occasion, Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti clarified that by expanding the scope of consultation, opinions would also be taken from parties not having representation in the parliament so that the province's position is comprehensive and unanimous.
He said that the suggestions of economic and financial experts and experts from various fields would also be included so that the public of Balochistan interests could be highlighted in a comprehensive manner.
The CM also expressed his determination that the expectations and hopes of the people of Balochistan should be included in the 11th National Finance Commission Award so that the backwardness of the province could be eliminated and development and prosperity to be ensured.
He said that fair distribution of resources and transparency are the guarantors of the development of the provinces and a strong federation.
“The aim of the consultation is to bring forward a unified and strong position of Balochistan so that the public interests of the province can be protected at all levels”, he said.
He said that the success of all of us lies in a strong and stable federation and the NFC Award would be made a means of promoting national unity and mutual trust.
