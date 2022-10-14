UrduPoint.com

NFEH Demands Govt To Immediately Remove Undue Import Restrictions To Save Solar Power Industry From Utter Collapse

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 14, 2022 | 08:17 PM

NFEH demands govt to immediately remove undue import restrictions to save solar power industry from utter collapse

The National Forum for Environment and Health (NFEH) has urged the federal government to take measures for removal of undue restrictions on the import of renewable electricity equipments that are in place for the past several months

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :The National Forum for Environment and Health (NFEH) has urged the Federal government to take measures for removal of undue restrictions on the import of renewable electricity equipments that are in place for the past several months.

In a press statement issued here Friday, NFEH President Muhammad Naeem Qureshi said that the intervention of the federal government had become inevitable to save the jobs of thousands of professionals and technicians who are associated with the solar industry.

Qureshi said the government in no way could achieve its ambitious plans of producing electricity through alternative energy means if the ban on solar equipment remained in place any further.

He lamented that several renewable energy companies that had either joined or had the willingness to join the government's drive to produce clean energy were on the verge of collapse due to undue restrictions on the import of solar power equipment.

The NFEH President said that up to 500 shipping containers having solar energy equipments had been stuck at the port for the past many months due to import restrictions as the concerned importers had no means to pay millions of rupees as damage.

He said the concerned installers and service providers had run out of stock of solar equipment, as result, they were unable to honor their commitments to install new renewable energy systems.

Qureshi said the domestic, industrial, and commercial consumers were not able to install solar power systems as their plans to meet their own electricity needs through renewable means had come to a grinding halt.

He said that unnecessary restrictions on imports had also halted plans to energize off-grid homes in faraway areas and tube wells in the farmlands through solar power.

Muhammad Naeem Qureshi said that these import restrictions should immediately be removed as solar power was going to become a major resource to energize homes to be built by the government and other donors for the resettlement of the flood-affected people.

He appealed to the federal government to immediately withdraw the import restrictions on solar power equipment to rescue the renewable energy industry and also to meet its own goals of producing clean electricity in Pakistan.

SSO/PAS

Related Topics

Pakistan Electricity Import Government Industry Million Jobs

Recent Stories

Pakistan committed to further deepen cooperation w ..

Pakistan committed to further deepen cooperation with UK across multiple sectors ..

41 seconds ago
 Italian Surgeons Successfully Remove Brain Tumor W ..

Italian Surgeons Successfully Remove Brain Tumor While Patient Playing Saxophone ..

44 seconds ago
 Finnish Foreign Ministry to Reduce Staff in Charge ..

Finnish Foreign Ministry to Reduce Staff in Charge of Processing Russian Visa Ap ..

45 seconds ago
 Trump Sends 14-Page Letter to US Select Committee ..

Trump Sends 14-Page Letter to US Select Committee Probing January 6 Events

50 seconds ago
 GSP+ helps increase EU-Pakistan bilateral trade to ..

GSP+ helps increase EU-Pakistan bilateral trade to EUR 12.2 billion in 2021

11 minutes ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan registers transgen ..

Election Commission of Pakistan registers transgenders, disables at their doorst ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.