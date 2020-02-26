UrduPoint.com
NFEH President Appointed Convener FPCCI Environment Committee

President of National Forum for Environment and Health (NFEH), Naeem Qureshi has been appointed as the convener of the Central Standing Committee of FPCCI on Environment for the year 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :President of National Forum for Environment and Health (NFEH), Naeem Qureshi has been appointed as the convener of the Central Standing Committee of FPCCI on Environment for the year 2020.

The appointment was made by President Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI), Mian Anjum Nisar, according to press statement received here on Wednesday.

The appointment was made in view of the outstanding services of Naeem Qureshi to further the cause of environmental protection in the country, it added.

The committee would make recommendations to get maximum input of the fraternities of industrialists and businessmen for improving environmental situation in the country.

The committee will comprise of environmental experts, researchers, scientists, and practitioners from all over the country to get their learned input on environmental issues of Pakistan.

Naeem Qureshi is also Chairman CSR Club Pakistan and trustee of the Help line Trust.

