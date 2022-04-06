NGO disburses ration bags among 200 families

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022 ) :An NGO disbursed ration bags among 200 families in connection with Ramzan Mubarak including widows, differently abled people and transgenders.

A ceremony was organized by Muslim Hands International for this purpose.

As many as 60 widows, 40 special persons, 8 transgender and other elderly people got the ration bags.

Area Manager, Moshin Ishaq, informed that the NGO's sole objective is to help deserving people and provision of ration to them well in time for keeping and breaking fast.

Among others Mian Qasim Nawaz, Farzana, Iram and Amir Shahzad were present.