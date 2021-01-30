UrduPoint.com
NGO Distributes Cycles Among School Girls

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 30th January 2021 | 01:46 PM

NGO distributes cycles among school girls

A local Non-governmental Organisation gave away cycles among school girls belonging to suburban areas of the district to carry on their studies independently

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2021 ) :A local Non-governmental Organisation gave away cycles among school girls belonging to suburban areas of the district to carry on their studies independently.

Following this, a ceremony was arranged at Government Girls High School, Khan Pur Baga Sher by the NGO known as Baydari.

Focal person of the organisation Irfan Awan said on the occasion that aim of serving student girls was to enable them keep on study without interruption. He said they had distributed dozens of cycles amongst needy and poor students girls in the past. In addition, he said, it would help them out retaining confidence to secure better future and pursue aim in lives.

