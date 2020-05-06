NGO distributes food packages among over 50 Christian families

Under the supervision of district administration and Department of Social Welfare, Sangi Development Foundation (NGO) Wednesday distributed food packages among over 50 deserving families of Christian community

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) : Under the supervision of district administration and Department of Social Welfare, Sangi Development Foundation (NGO) Wednesday distributed food packages among over 50 deserving families of Christian community.

The purpose of the assistance was to help the destitute and poor families of minorities' community during corona lockdown, said Regional Coordination Sangi Development Foundation Shahid Aziz.

He said that food packages including ghee, rice, flour, sugar, tea, milk powder, biscuits, juices, dates, salt and different beans, adding that on the identification of district administration and social welfare department the widows, disabled and other deserving families of Christian community got the food packages.

Speaking on the occasion Commissioner Hazara Zaheerul islam said that corona pandemic has almost affected each and every person across the globe. The government of Pakistan under Ehsaas Programme initiative provided financial assistance to poor people without any discrimination.

He said the district administrations have been directed to make sure that deserving persons may get the financial assistance from the government.