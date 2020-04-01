NGO distributes health safety kits among police personnel

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :The Research and Development Foundation, a non-governmental organization Wednesday distributed health safety kits among the Police personnel aimed to save them from Covid-19.

The NGO distributed the kits while realizing the services of the Policemen who were performing their official responsibilities during spread of Covid-19, the spokesman of the District Police Sanghar informed.

The Senior Superintendent of Police Sanghar Zeeshan Siddiqui while expressing thanks to Research and Development Foundation said that the members of law enforcement agencies have been engaged to maintain the law and order despite threats to their lives as a result of spread of Covid-19.

Due to spread of Covid-19, high alert has been declared in the district and the Police personnel performing emergency duties at all quarantine and isolation centres, hospitals besides detecting the Covid-19 affected persons in the district, the SSP said and informed that a control room was also functioning round the clock to monitor the situation.

The government is also ensuring the provision of health safety kits to the Police personnel, however, distribution of such kits from non-governmental organizations is commendable, he said.

Eminent writer Nawaz Kumbhar who also distributed the health safety kits has lauded the services of the District Police Sanghar adding that the Policemen have been engaged in providing security to all those who are fighting against the pandemic.