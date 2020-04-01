UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NGO Distributes Health Safety Kits Among Police Personnel

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 05:40 PM

NGO distributes health safety kits among police personnel

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :The Research and Development Foundation, a non-governmental organization Wednesday distributed health safety kits among the Police personnel aimed to save them from Covid-19.

The NGO distributed the kits while realizing the services of the Policemen who were performing their official responsibilities during spread of Covid-19, the spokesman of the District Police Sanghar informed.

The Senior Superintendent of Police Sanghar Zeeshan Siddiqui while expressing thanks to Research and Development Foundation said that the members of law enforcement agencies have been engaged to maintain the law and order despite threats to their lives as a result of spread of Covid-19.

Due to spread of Covid-19, high alert has been declared in the district and the Police personnel performing emergency duties at all quarantine and isolation centres, hospitals besides detecting the Covid-19 affected persons in the district, the SSP said and informed that a control room was also functioning round the clock to monitor the situation.

The government is also ensuring the provision of health safety kits to the Police personnel, however, distribution of such kits from non-governmental organizations is commendable, he said.

Eminent writer Nawaz Kumbhar who also distributed the health safety kits has lauded the services of the District Police Sanghar adding that the Policemen have been engaged in providing security to all those who are fighting against the pandemic.

Related Topics

Police Law And Order Alert Sanghar Zeeshan Siddiqui All From Government

Recent Stories

Whole world is paying price for considering corona ..

8 minutes ago

Popular singer Momina Mushtehsan is disagree with ..

22 minutes ago

ADX requires companies to disclose their quarterly ..

27 minutes ago

SEDD confirms exemption of licencing fees for econ ..

42 minutes ago

Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determinat ..

42 minutes ago

Dubai Future Foundation looks into the future of w ..

57 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.