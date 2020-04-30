NGO distributes rations among 3600 families in Sanghar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :In coordination with district administration, a non-governmental organization, Malteser International distributed ration among 3600 poor families of taluka Jam Nawaz Ali of Sanghar district.

Area Coordinator Malteser International Sanghar, Mubashir Hassan while talking to media persons here on Thursday said the NGO�in coordination with deputy commissioner Imranul Hassan Khuwaja�was distributing ration among the poor families�those badly affected�due to lockdown.

He said that�ration was distributed among 3600 deserving families while following�the government's SOPs.

The Malteser International since 2019�had been working in health, nutrition, sanitation and disaster management sectors in taluka Jam Nawaz Ali of Sanghar district.

Mubashir also thanked the district administration Sanghar for guiding and coordinating in ration distribution and lauded the efforts of villagers of concerned villages, volunteers and field team of Malteser International for working on this noble cause.