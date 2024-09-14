NGO Donates 100 Wheelchairs, Stretchers To LGH
Faizan Hashmi Published September 14, 2024 | 04:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) The Muslim Hands Organisation, an NGO, donated 100 wheelchairs and 100 stretchers to the Emergency Department of Lahore General Hospital to assist patients in need, at a ceremony held at the LGH, on Saturday.
Speaking at the event, Post Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) Principal Professor Dr. Al-Fareed Zafar praised the efforts of those who contribute to the welfare of society, calling them "the real capital of the society and our bright face." He emphasised that such acts of kindness and philanthropy represent a collective social responsibility, and those who assist suffering humanity are greatly rewarded both in this life and the hereafter.
Dr. Zafar highlighted the vital role donations play in supporting healthcare professionals who work tirelessly to save lives. He stated that contributions from generous individuals and organizations with a welfare mindset complement the hospital's efforts to provide better care.
He further directed the LGH administration to promptly register the donations in the stock register to ensure proper record-keeping.
LGH Medical Superintendent (MS) Dr. Faryad Hussain expressed gratitude for the donation, noting that it will greatly improve the hospital’s capacity to transfer patients to the Emergency Department and address public concerns regarding patient mobility. He assured that the hospital will put the donated equipment to immediate use, enhancing the experience for patients and their families.
Director of Muslim Hands Organization Khalid Mehmood Qureshi, along with various healthcare professionals including Dr. Adnan Masood, Dr. Jafar Hussain, and Dr. Abdul Aziz, were also present at the event.
The ceremony concluded with Prof. Dr. Zafar thanking Muslim Hands for their significant contribution, hailing it as a "wonderful initiative" that will bring relief to the thousands of patients visiting LGH.
