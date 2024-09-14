Open Menu

NGO Donates 100 Wheelchairs, Stretchers To LGH

Faizan Hashmi Published September 14, 2024 | 04:30 PM

NGO donates 100 wheelchairs, stretchers to LGH

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) The Muslim Hands Organisation, an NGO, donated 100 wheelchairs and 100 stretchers to the Emergency Department of Lahore General Hospital to assist patients in need, at a ceremony held at the LGH, on Saturday.

Speaking at the event, Post Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) Principal Professor Dr. Al-Fareed Zafar praised the efforts of those who contribute to the welfare of society, calling them "the real capital of the society and our bright face." He emphasised that such acts of kindness and philanthropy represent a collective social responsibility, and those who assist suffering humanity are greatly rewarded both in this life and the hereafter.

Dr. Zafar highlighted the vital role donations play in supporting healthcare professionals who work tirelessly to save lives. He stated that contributions from generous individuals and organizations with a welfare mindset complement the hospital's efforts to provide better care.

He further directed the LGH administration to promptly register the donations in the stock register to ensure proper record-keeping.

LGH Medical Superintendent (MS) Dr. Faryad Hussain expressed gratitude for the donation, noting that it will greatly improve the hospital’s capacity to transfer patients to the Emergency Department and address public concerns regarding patient mobility. He assured that the hospital will put the donated equipment to immediate use, enhancing the experience for patients and their families.

Director of Muslim Hands Organization Khalid Mehmood Qureshi, along with various healthcare professionals including Dr. Adnan Masood, Dr. Jafar Hussain, and Dr. Abdul Aziz, were also present at the event.

The ceremony concluded with Prof. Dr. Zafar thanking Muslim Hands for their significant contribution, hailing it as a "wonderful initiative" that will bring relief to the thousands of patients visiting LGH.

Related Topics

Lahore Muslim Post Event From

Recent Stories

PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by Novemb ..

PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by November

8 minutes ago
 Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobil ..

Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobile in Kuchlak

17 minutes ago
 Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jac ..

Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jacobabad

4 hours ago
 Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces ..

Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces to launch “Awaz Sab Ki” a ..

4 hours ago
 Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility h ..

Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility here

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 September 202 ..

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024

8 hours ago
 National Savings announces reduction in profit rat ..

National Savings announces reduction in profit rates

17 hours ago
 Imran Khan booked in fresh case of inciting rebell ..

Imran Khan booked in fresh case of inciting rebellion on X

17 hours ago
 United States and Pakistan Collaborate to Promote ..

United States and Pakistan Collaborate to Promote Investment, Showcasing Dynamic ..

18 hours ago
 Governor Punjab presents Rs150mln cheque to Arshad ..

Governor Punjab presents Rs150mln cheque to Arshad Nadeem

22 hours ago
 COAS vows to comprehensively defeat hostile terror ..

COAS vows to comprehensively defeat hostile terrorist nexus

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan