NGO Donates 50 Wheelchairs To Parks & Horticulture Authority

Umer Jamshaid Published March 07, 2023 | 06:11 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ):A non-governmental organisation, Milestone, has donated 50 wheelchairs to the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) for facilitation of elderly citizens in the provincial capital.

In that regard, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the PHA and the Milestone, a society working for the special persons, for cooperation between the two sides to facilitate special persons and senior citizens.

Under the MoU, the NGO would provide more wheelchairs to various parks in the city.

PHA Director General Muhammad Tahir Wattoo, President Milestone Muhammad Shafaq, Chairman Al-Kabir Town Aurangzeb Chaudhry attended the event as special guests while PHA Directors Shehzad Tariq, Amir Ibrahim and other were present.

The PHA DG tanked the NGO for providing wheelchairs and said that the authority was making efforts to provide the best recreational facilities to people and to serve senior citizens.

