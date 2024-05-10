NGO donates wheelchairs to enhance accessibility & mobility for patients

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) Dawood Global Foundation (DGF) on Friday distributed 155 wheelchairs throughout Southern Punjab to enhance accessibility and mobility for patients in need.

50 chairs each were donated to Sheikh Zyed Hospital Rahim Yar Khan, and to Bahawalpur Victoria Hospital while 55 Wheelchairs to Nishtar Hospital, Multan.

Muhammad Saif, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Multa disbursed the chairs in a ceremony. The MS of each hospital presided over the ceremonies at Nishtar Hospital. Tara Uzra Dawood, CEO, DGF, expressed her gratitude to all the partners and stakeholders involved in making this initiative successful. She emphasized the importance of collective efforts to address healthcare challenges.

Dr. Mehnaz Khakwani commended Dawood Global’s efforts and stressed the significance of such donations to improve the quality of life for patients. She expressed lauded for Tara Uzra Dawood's dedication for this philanthropy and continued collaboration for the betterment of healthcare services.

The distribution of wheelchairs marks a significant milestone in Dawood Global Foundation's ongoing endeavors to support healthcare infrastructure and contribute for the well-being of individuals in need. This initiative not only provides essential mobility aids but also symbolizes hope, dignity, and compassion for patients and their families.

These wheelchairs are part of Dawood Global Foundation's initiative and mission to distribute 10,000 wheelchairs to hospitals and paraplegics and with this donation, the project crosses 3,650 wheelchairs donated and distributed to date.

Dr. Mehnaz Khakwani, VC Nishtar Medical University, MS Nishtar Hospital Dr. Muhammad Kazim Khan, MS Dr. Muhammad Iqbal, Medical Superintendent of Ch Pervaiz Elahi Institute of Cardiology Multan, Muhammad Haneef, Member of Pakistan National Polio Plus Committee and others also attended the event.