NGO establish camp to create awareness about COVID SOPs

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :The district administration in collaboration with a non-governmental organization staged a camp to create awareness about dangers of coronavirus and guide public about standard operating procedures to avoid the pandemic.

The NGO namely World Foundation Pakistan installed its two days camp at Girls College Chowk, which was also attended by Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Abbas Sherazi and some other officers.

The deputy commissioner also distributed masks and pamphlets, to sensitize citizens about SOPs to counter threat of coronavirus and importance of vaccination.

He urged the citizens to restrict their movement especially during Eid days. Similarly, he stressed upon traders and transporters to ensure implementation on COVID-19 SOPs.

He also hailed services of World Foundation Pakistan. On this occasion, the citizens were impart guidelines about how to wash hands, physical distancing and proper use of masks.