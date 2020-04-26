UrduPoint.com
NGO Hands Over Surgical Accessories To DHO

Umer Jamshaid 36 seconds ago Sun 26th April 2020 | 08:10 PM

NGO hands over surgical accessories to DHO

SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2020 ) :A Non Government Organisation (NGO) HANDS handed over surgical accessories to District Health Officer (DHO) Sanghar Dr Vishnoo Ram here on Sunday.

According to details, on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Sanghar Dr Imran ul Hassan Khwaja, District Manger HANDS Sanghar Mansoor Jabbar Memon handed over surgical items including 3000 disposal gloves, 3000 surgical gloves, 60 antiseptic soaps, 60 liters chlorine liquid, five dustbin for paramedic staff and 20 personal protection kits (PPE) on behalf of UNICEF.

The DHO said Non government organization (NGOs) were playing an admirable role in current emergency situation.

District Manger HANDS Mansoor Jabbar Memon hailed the role of HANDS in this hour of trial.

