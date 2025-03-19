Open Menu

NGO Hosts Ramazan Sahulat Bazar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 19, 2025 | 06:10 PM

NGO hosts Ramazan Sahulat Bazar

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) Under the spirit to ensure supply of edibles to the consumers during the holy month of Ramazan, the non-governmental organization the Jammu & Kashmir United Welfare Wing, Sardar Rizwan Hanif, along with Chaudhry Muhammad Shoaib (organizer, Jammu Kashmir United Organization's Welfare Wing District Mirpur) here established Ramzan Sahulat Bazaar at Quaid-e-Azam Stadium.

Deputy Commissioner Mirpur Yasir Riaz Chaudhry inaugurated the bazaar in the presence of the leaders of the host organization and organizers of the Ramazan Sahulat Bazar in the presence of a large number of consumers. 

Sardar Rizwan Hanif, head of the NGO, later conducted a detailed inspection of the prices and quality of essential food items available in the bazaar on Wednesday. 

He instructed the management to provide maximum relief to the public and ensure the supply of high-quality goods. He also emphasized the need for providing quality items at reasonable prices as the top priority in the sanctity of the holy month of Ramazan.

He also gave strict instructions to the concerned organizers to closely monitor the prices and not tolerate any profiteering or hoarding. 

Nasir Taj, Organizer, Ramzan Sahulat Bazaar; Chaudhry Zarar Tabi, Spokesperson, Jammu Kashmir United Welfare Wing, Azad Kashmir. Salar Ahmed (Information Secretary, Jammu Kashmir United Welfare Wing District Mirpur), Abdul Waheed Ali (Incharge, Pawanda Water Rescue), and others were also present on this occasion. 

The local population has, meanwhile, lauded the initiative taken by the Jammu Kashmir United Organization, Welfare Wing, for managing the Ramadan Sahulat Bazar of edibles in the city.

They appreciated the implementation of the initiative and instructions of the chairman of the forum for relief efforts during the holy month of Ramadan.

APP/ahr/378

Recent Stories

Joint Operations Command honours supporters of 'Op ..

Joint Operations Command honours supporters of 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3'

14 seconds ago
 Rankings rise for Black Caps after strong start to ..

Rankings rise for Black Caps after strong start to Pakistan series

30 minutes ago
 MoHAP: Hayat programme gives patients hope for rec ..

MoHAP: Hayat programme gives patients hope for recovery

45 minutes ago
 Inside story of Parliamentary NSC meeting on count ..

Inside story of Parliamentary NSC meeting on counter-terrorism strategy

47 minutes ago
 SAEED Center expands with new SRTIP branch to driv ..

SAEED Center expands with new SRTIP branch to drive investment, accelerate busin ..

57 minutes ago
 FTA intensifies efforts to raise awareness on impo ..

FTA intensifies efforts to raise awareness on importance of Corporate Tax regist ..

58 minutes ago
EU moves to ensure a competitive steel industry

EU moves to ensure a competitive steel industry

58 minutes ago
 Promoting happiness a leadership priority: Union A ..

Promoting happiness a leadership priority: Union Association for Human Rights

58 minutes ago
 Third Sharjah Animation Conference to convene 72 i ..

Third Sharjah Animation Conference to convene 72 international experts

58 minutes ago
 Zayed Humanitarian Day embodies Founding Father's ..

Zayed Humanitarian Day embodies Founding Father's legacy of giving, compassion: ..

58 minutes ago
 Digital Dubai launches AI skills programme to empo ..

Digital Dubai launches AI skills programme to empower Dubai Government workforce

58 minutes ago
 DP World expands electric freight operations at Je ..

DP World expands electric freight operations at Jebel Ali Port

59 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan