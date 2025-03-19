NGO Hosts Ramazan Sahulat Bazar
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 19, 2025 | 06:10 PM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) Under the spirit to ensure supply of edibles to the consumers during the holy month of Ramazan, the non-governmental organization the Jammu & Kashmir United Welfare Wing, Sardar Rizwan Hanif, along with Chaudhry Muhammad Shoaib (organizer, Jammu Kashmir United Organization's Welfare Wing District Mirpur) here established Ramzan Sahulat Bazaar at Quaid-e-Azam Stadium.
Deputy Commissioner Mirpur Yasir Riaz Chaudhry inaugurated the bazaar in the presence of the leaders of the host organization and organizers of the Ramazan Sahulat Bazar in the presence of a large number of consumers.
Sardar Rizwan Hanif, head of the NGO, later conducted a detailed inspection of the prices and quality of essential food items available in the bazaar on Wednesday.
He instructed the management to provide maximum relief to the public and ensure the supply of high-quality goods. He also emphasized the need for providing quality items at reasonable prices as the top priority in the sanctity of the holy month of Ramazan.
He also gave strict instructions to the concerned organizers to closely monitor the prices and not tolerate any profiteering or hoarding.
Nasir Taj, Organizer, Ramzan Sahulat Bazaar; Chaudhry Zarar Tabi, Spokesperson, Jammu Kashmir United Welfare Wing, Azad Kashmir. Salar Ahmed (Information Secretary, Jammu Kashmir United Welfare Wing District Mirpur), Abdul Waheed Ali (Incharge, Pawanda Water Rescue), and others were also present on this occasion.
The local population has, meanwhile, lauded the initiative taken by the Jammu Kashmir United Organization, Welfare Wing, for managing the Ramadan Sahulat Bazar of edibles in the city.
They appreciated the implementation of the initiative and instructions of the chairman of the forum for relief efforts during the holy month of Ramadan.
APP/ahr/378
