NGO Launches Olive Tree Plantation Drive In Medical College
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 13, 2024 | 03:30 PM
MIRPUR(AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 13th Nov, 2024) UK based Muslim Hands International, an NGO here on Wednesday launched olive tree plantation drive in garden at the state-run Mohterma Benazir Bhutto Shaheed (MBBS) Medical College.
NGO Muslim Hands in Mirpur AJK Chapter Media chief, Qamar Atta Raja told APP here that the organization felt happy to see the olive trees flourishing under good care, its initiative with prime focus to promote environmental sustainability.
He expressed these views during visit of Muslim Hands' experts team to the olive garden.
MBBS Collage,Principal Prof. Dr. Faisal Bashir, Vice Principal Prof. Dr. Tariq Masood, Director Admin Dr.
Ijaz Mehmood and other relevant staffers were present on the occasion.
"By establishing the olive garden, first of its own kind in the State, 'Muslim Hands' is determined to contribute a healthier environment, polluted-free air and much above to produce a sanctified olive fruit first ever in the region in a beautiful site at the periphery of Mangla lake in picturesque Mirpur city of Azad Jammu and Kashmir for the local population in general and the college staff and students in particular", Qamar said.
He thanked the college administration for their support and dedication to maintaining this eco-friendly project.
APP/ahr/378
