NGO Offers Provision Of Free Food To Students Of Primary Schools
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) A Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) "Allah Waley Trust" has offered the provision of free food, health facilities to the students of all public sector Primary schools in Peshawar.
The welfare organization has made this offer during a meeting of its delegation with Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud on Thursday.
The delegation called on the commissioner under the leadership of its Country Head Rana Hassan Afzal. Senior Manager Al-Khidmat Foundation (AKF), Dr Iqtidar was also present on the occasion.
The delegation briefing the Commissioner Peshawar told that the welfare organization is working for provision of quality free food and health facilities to the public sector primary schools’ students and so far, it has provided free food and health facilities to 91,000 students of 232 schools of Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan and Islamabad.
For this purpose, the welfare organization with the support of the district administration of the concerned cities has established modern and large kitchen. Similarly, it also carries out the medical checkup of the children through senior doctors on daily basis and beside other health facilities it also provides free spectacles to students with weak eye-sight.
These steps of the organization, the Commissioner was told has not only brought improvement in the health of the children rather their interest in education had increased.
They said that the 10,000 students of the primary schools in Peshawar will also get free food and medical facilities on daily basis on the same pattern and offered their services in this regard.
The Commissioner Peshawar expressed appreciation and happiness and directed the Secretary to Commissioner Peshawar Division to select a site for the establishment of the kitchen and office of the organization at a suitable place in the middle of city. So, the provision of the free food and health facilities for the public sector primary schools in the city and suburban localities could be started.
The Commissioner Peshawar said that all non-governmental welfare organizations would be encouraged for welfare activities and in this connection will also continue efforts by himself.
