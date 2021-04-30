NGO pays tribute to medical gear for fighting against Covid-19

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :A non-governmental organization paid tribute to medial gear of Tehsil Headquarter Hospital (THQ) Rajanpur for fighting against coronavirus on Friday.

International Human Rights Movement (IHRM) Multan Division president, Fayyaz Ul Hassan Gadhara accompanied by DG Khan President Sjjad Hussain Arbi, Rajanpur office bearers M.

Jehangir Khan Ahmedani, Malik Saif ullah and other saluted to doctors and paramedics of Tehsil Headquarters Hospital for being frontline soldiers.

Speaking on the occasion, Fayyaz Hassan said that the role played by doctors, nurses and paramedics against the virus was unforgettable.

He informed that IHRM would be at the back of the medical gear round the clock in this connection.

MS THQ, Dr Fayyaz Ahmed thanked the NGO for its good will gesture.

He stated that third wave of COVID-19 was much dangerous and urged upon masses to follow SOPs strictly.