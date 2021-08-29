UrduPoint.com

NGO 'Saiban' Gets Free Nepalese Fisherman

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 29th August 2021 | 09:40 PM

NGO 'Saiban' gets free Nepalese fisherman

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) :Saiban International Welfare Organisation fighting for human rights and against social injustice after hectic efforts succeeds to get free and send to his native country a Nepali fisherman who was in prison here for last four years for entering Pakistan's sea waters along with Indian fishermen.

SIWO's Chairman Shaukat Ali Omerson arranged air ticket for Nepali citizen Bal Bahadur who flew from Karachi to Kathmandu on Sunday via Sharjah; after release from District Jail Malir, said a press release.

SIWO, earlier, had got released more than one dozen Nepali citizens, managed finance and helped in legal process for their departure back to their homeland.

Before his departure, Bal Bahadur praised SIWO's great services in getting justice for the poor and helpless, provide them with protection and extend all kind of support irrespective of cast, creed, religion and borders.

He specially thanked SIWO's General Secretary Haider Ali Haider and Coordinator Wasim Saleem who took pain and made every possible effort for his release and departure.

On this occasion, SIWO's Chairman Shaukat Ali Omerson resolved that the scope of his organisation would be expanded further with the help of philanthropists and it would emerge as big shelter for innocent and helpless prisoners pershing in various jails of the country for want of legal support and finance.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan India Poor Jail Kathmandu Malir Ali Haider Sunday All From

Recent Stories

Tabreed doubles its stake in cooling scheme supply ..

Tabreed doubles its stake in cooling scheme supplying Al Maryah Island

12 minutes ago
 Five Emirati People of Determination run Bee Café ..

Five Emirati People of Determination run Bee Café at Department of Health – A ..

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Health identifies COVID-19 testing fac ..

Ministry of Health identifies COVID-19 testing facilities for school students

2 hours ago
 Emirati women have key role to play in next 50 yea ..

Emirati women have key role to play in next 50 years: Nahyan bin Mubarak

2 hours ago
 Dubai Healthcare City, VITA join forces to deliver ..

Dubai Healthcare City, VITA join forces to deliver the first specialised, integr ..

3 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid chairs UAE Cabinet meeting

Mohammed bin Rashid chairs UAE Cabinet meeting

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.