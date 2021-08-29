NGO 'Saiban' gets free Nepalese fisherman

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) :Saiban International Welfare Organisation fighting for human rights and against social injustice after hectic efforts succeeds to get free and send to his native country a Nepali fisherman who was in prison here for last four years for entering Pakistan's sea waters along with Indian fishermen.

SIWO's Chairman Shaukat Ali Omerson arranged air ticket for Nepali citizen Bal Bahadur who flew from Karachi to Kathmandu on Sunday via Sharjah; after release from District Jail Malir, said a press release.

SIWO, earlier, had got released more than one dozen Nepali citizens, managed finance and helped in legal process for their departure back to their homeland.

Before his departure, Bal Bahadur praised SIWO's great services in getting justice for the poor and helpless, provide them with protection and extend all kind of support irrespective of cast, creed, religion and borders.

He specially thanked SIWO's General Secretary Haider Ali Haider and Coordinator Wasim Saleem who took pain and made every possible effort for his release and departure.

On this occasion, SIWO's Chairman Shaukat Ali Omerson resolved that the scope of his organisation would be expanded further with the help of philanthropists and it would emerge as big shelter for innocent and helpless prisoners pershing in various jails of the country for want of legal support and finance.