NGO "Serving Hands" Distributes PPEs Among Medical Workers

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 04:42 PM

NGO

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :Serving Hands Organization, an NGO comprising doctors, bankers and other concerned citizens have distributed personal protection equipments, sanitizers, gloves and masks among doctors, nurses and paramedics associated with Sindh Government Abbasi Shaheed Hospital and Karachi Institute of Heart Diseases.

Dr. Sikander Ali Shaikh, SHO President while sharing the details said the support extended to the workers at the two major health facilities and the assistance was provided on self help basis to help personnel in dire need of intervention against COVID-19, the viral infection that has been declared a pandemic by WHO.

In reply to a question, he said the PPE kits were distributed among the personnel working at emergency departments, gynecology and obstetric units as well as surgical wards.

Mentioning that his team members, particularly Syed Masood Zaidi, Syed Ibn e Hasan and others were in regular contact with medical community,extension was much needed support for the workers serving as first line of defenders against viral infection.

" Being fully cognizant of their needs I am also thankful to Yasir Hashmi and Ashar Ansari (from USA) for supporting the cause," he said.

Dr. Shaikh also referred to medical camps being organized by Serving Hands Organization for policemen in different parts of the province.

