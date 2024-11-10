NGO To Distribute 1,000 Tricycles, Wheelchairs Among Differently-abled Persons
Sumaira FH Published November 10, 2024 | 04:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) The Society for Special Persons, a non-governmental organisation (NGO), announced on Sunday donating 1,000 customised tricycles and wheelchairs to differently-abled persons.
Society's board of directors meeting was chaired by Syed Ijaz Shah, and attended by board members Tahira Najam, Zahra Sajjad Zaidi, President Zahida Hameed Qureshi, to make the announcement.
Tahira Najam acknowledged the society’s efforts in rehabilitating people with disabilities, noting initiatives such as the production and distribution of customized wheelchairs, which have enabled many to achieve financial independence. She said that by equipping them with appropriate resources, the organization had helped the disabled individuals integrate into society with dignity.
