NGO To Help Prison Employees Prepare For CSS, PMS Exams

Faizan Hashmi Published December 06, 2024 | 03:50 PM

NGO to help prison employees prepare for CSS, PMS exams

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) An NGO will help prison employees to prepare for CSS and PMS exams online.

On the orders of the IG Jail, the DIG sent a letter to officers concerned. According to the letter, online classes will be organized for the convenience of deserving officials to appear in CSS and PMS exams. Classes will start from February 1, 2025. The duration will be one year.

Candidates will be selected through written tests and interviews on the basis of 100 percent merit. There is also a scholarship for 100 students.

The letter stated that the program is 100 percent free. No payment will be made for classes, tests, etc., while the duration of the classes will be 2 to 3 hours daily. The classes will start half an hour after Maghrib prayers and the candidates’ English proficiency and general knowledge will be tested in the test for selection.

