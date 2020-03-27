NGO to utilizes foreign economic assistance for fighting against COVID -19

The Economic Affairs Division (EAD) has exempted the local Non Government Organizations (NGOs) from signing the Memorendon of Understandg (MoU) with Econcomic Affairs Division in efforts to fight against COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ):The Economic Affairs Division (EAD) has exempted the local Non Government Organizations (NGOs) from signing the Memorendon of Understandg (MoU) with Econcomic Affairs Division in efforts to fight against COVID-19.

The EAD directed the state that in pursuance of power conferred under clause- 11 of policy for regulation of organizations receiving foreign contributions 2013, the government of Pakistan is please to exempt local NGOs has exhibited on the Website of EAD from signing of MOU with EAD to utilize foreign economic assistance for a period not exceeding six months with immediate effect, said a statement issued by EAD here on Thursday.

This exemption will be applicable only to those NGOs who have applied to Economic Affairs Division for permission/ signing of MoU.