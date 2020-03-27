UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NGO To Utilizes Foreign Economic Assistance For Fighting Against COVID -19

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 12:24 AM

NGO to utilizes foreign economic assistance for fighting against COVID -19

The Economic Affairs Division (EAD) has exempted the local Non Government Organizations (NGOs) from signing the Memorendon of Understandg (MoU) with Econcomic Affairs Division in efforts to fight against COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ):The Economic Affairs Division (EAD) has exempted the local Non Government Organizations (NGOs) from signing the Memorendon of Understandg (MoU) with Econcomic Affairs Division in efforts to fight against COVID-19.

The EAD directed the state that in pursuance of power conferred under clause- 11 of policy for regulation of organizations receiving foreign contributions 2013, the government of Pakistan is please to exempt local NGOs has exhibited on the Website of EAD from signing of MOU with EAD to utilize foreign economic assistance for a period not exceeding six months with immediate effect, said a statement issued by EAD here on Thursday.

This exemption will be applicable only to those NGOs who have applied to Economic Affairs Division for permission/ signing of MoU.

Related Topics

Pakistan From Government

Recent Stories

Hammad claims shrinking imports, exports for fight ..

17 minutes ago

Pakistan offers to host SAARC health ministers' co ..

17 minutes ago

UAE participates in virtual G20 Leaders Summit

56 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen calls on OIC Member States to unite a ..

1 hour ago

OIC Strongly Condemns Suicide Attack on a Sikh Pla ..

1 hour ago

Foreign exchange reserves stand at $18,105.1 milli ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.