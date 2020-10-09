UrduPoint.com
NGOs Asked For Renewal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 11:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :Registrar Joint Stock Companies has asked the management of all NGOs, Anjumans, Associations and Charities for immediate renewal of their registration under section 4 of Societies Registration Act 1860.

Registrar of Joint Stock Companies Shahbaz Khan said that renewal of all NGOs, Anjumans, Associations and Charities is imperative, otherwise their registration would be deemed revoked and they would be banned and their functions will be declared illegal.

He also asked the managers of those NGOs, Anjumans, Associations and Charities whose registration was already cancelled, to immediately contact the office along with necessary documents within one month so that case of restoration of their NGOs could be processed.

More Stories From Pakistan

