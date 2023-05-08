UrduPoint.com

NGOs Asked To Construct Shelters For Stray Dogs

Umer Jamshaid Published May 08, 2023 | 07:05 PM

NGOs asked to construct shelters for stray dogs

Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa has said it is a responsibility of the registered non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to construct shelters for stray dogs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa has said it is a responsibility of the registered non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to construct shelters for stray dogs.

He was presiding over a meeting on the issue of animal protection, here on Monday. He said proper crackdown should be carried out on stray dogs and they must be kept in shelter homes.

He directed the Livestock Department to vaccinate stray dogs.

The Municipal Corporation Lahore (MCL) was carrying out an operation against stray dogs and more teams should be deputed in this regard, he added. Randhawa directed the Industries and Social Welfare Department to share information about shelter homes and centres, set up by the NGOs.

A committee has been formed comprising officials of Social Welfare, Livestock, district administration Lahore and non-government organisations.

Related Topics

Lahore Muhammad Ali Share

Recent Stories

PAC organises Cultural Mela in Attock

PAC organises Cultural Mela in Attock

7 minutes ago
 CPO hands over new vehicles, motorcycles' keys to ..

CPO hands over new vehicles, motorcycles' keys to traffic officials

3 minutes ago
 Dutch City Authorities Cutting Ties With Chinese S ..

Dutch City Authorities Cutting Ties With Chinese Sister Cities - Reports

3 minutes ago
 Switzerland Opens Nearly 30 Cases Over Alleged Rus ..

Switzerland Opens Nearly 30 Cases Over Alleged Russia Sanctions Circumvention At ..

3 minutes ago
 Russian Chapel at Rock Creek Cemetery in Washingto ..

Russian Chapel at Rock Creek Cemetery in Washington Desecrated - Priest

3 minutes ago
 Release of funds would solve AJK Problems: Azad Ja ..

Release of funds would solve AJK Problems: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Mi ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.