NGOs asked to construct shelters for stray dogs

Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa has said it is a responsibility of the registered non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to construct shelters for stray dogs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa has said it is a responsibility of the registered non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to construct shelters for stray dogs.

He was presiding over a meeting on the issue of animal protection, here on Monday. He said proper crackdown should be carried out on stray dogs and they must be kept in shelter homes.

He directed the Livestock Department to vaccinate stray dogs.

The Municipal Corporation Lahore (MCL) was carrying out an operation against stray dogs and more teams should be deputed in this regard, he added. Randhawa directed the Industries and Social Welfare Department to share information about shelter homes and centres, set up by the NGOs.

A committee has been formed comprising officials of Social Welfare, Livestock, district administration Lahore and non-government organisations.