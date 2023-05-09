NGOs asked to stop field activities in Dera region

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :The district administration has asked Non-Governmental Organizations(NGOs) to suspend their activities across the district amid heightened fears of kidnapping.

The move has been prompted by the abduction of two officers of the agriculture department by unidentified armed persons in Kulachi Tehsil of the district.

According to a notification issued by the office of Assistant Commissioner Dera, all national and international NGOs have been directed to stop their field activities for the safety of their staff.

It said, "Field activities by the NGOs shall remain suspended until further notice as the abduction of officials in Kulachi Tehsil has created a law and order situation." Recently, District Director of Agriculture Department in Tank Hussain Ahmad and Deputy Director Agriculture Tank Muhammad Shahid Betanni had come to the Agriculture office situated at Ranazai area of Kulachi Tehsil for a meeting.

Some eight to 10 armed men came on motorcycles and abducted both officers from the agriculture office at gunpoint.