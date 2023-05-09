UrduPoint.com

NGOs Asked To Stop Field Activities In Dera Region

Faizan Hashmi Published May 09, 2023 | 04:40 PM

NGOs asked to stop field activities in Dera region

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :The district administration has asked Non-Governmental Organizations(NGOs) to suspend their activities across the district amid heightened fears of kidnapping.

The move has been prompted by the abduction of two officers of the agriculture department by unidentified armed persons in Kulachi Tehsil of the district.

According to a notification issued by the office of Assistant Commissioner Dera, all national and international NGOs have been directed to stop their field activities for the safety of their staff.

It said, "Field activities by the NGOs shall remain suspended until further notice as the abduction of officials in Kulachi Tehsil has created a law and order situation." Recently, District Director of Agriculture Department in Tank Hussain Ahmad and Deputy Director Agriculture Tank Muhammad Shahid Betanni had come to the Agriculture office situated at Ranazai area of Kulachi Tehsil for a meeting.

Some eight to 10 armed men came on motorcycles and abducted both officers from the agriculture office at gunpoint.

Related Topics

Kidnapping Law And Order Agriculture Tank All From

Recent Stories

First Emirates Sports Medicine Conference to discu ..

First Emirates Sports Medicine Conference to discuss latest evidence-based knowl ..

47 minutes ago
 Pakistan focusing on strengthening bilateral ties ..

Pakistan focusing on strengthening bilateral ties with neighbouring countries: F ..

49 minutes ago
 PTI releases Imran Khan’s pre-recorded message f ..

PTI releases Imran Khan’s pre-recorded message for the nation

56 minutes ago
 Three Day SATRC Workshop on PRS Starts

Three Day SATRC Workshop on PRS Starts

1 hour ago
 Jagersro Racecourse in Sweden to host Al Wathba St ..

Jagersro Racecourse in Sweden to host Al Wathba Stallions Cup

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan arrested in Al-Qadir Trust case from Is ..

Imran Khan arrested in Al-Qadir Trust case from Islamabad

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.