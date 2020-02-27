NGOs collaboration made BTT project a success: Malik Amin Aslam

Adviser to the Prime Minster on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam Thursday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had achieved success in Billion Tree Tsunami (BTT) project due to collaboration of non-governmental organizations (NGOs).

Addressing the World NGO Day 2020 celebrations, organized by The NGO World (TNW) held here, he said the government had a clear policy to take NGOs on board for all social welfare and development projects.

"The 10 Billion Tree Tsunami project, Ehsaas programme and Kamyab Jawan programme all have considerable collaboration of NGOs as they are an important component of development and they are also part of Prime Minister's vision," he added.

Amin noted that BTT in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was aimed at curbing forest cutting and increase in depleting green cover of the province.

The provincial government realized that it could not alone accomplish the task rather civil society and NGOs engagement was necessary.

National Rural Development Centre (NCRD) Director General Israr Ahmed said World NGO Day had particular significance for countries like Pakistan where NGOs had played a lead role in developing infrastructure and better public facilities in collaboration with the public sector.

Founder Chairman of TNS Zafar Iqbal said NGOs in Pakistan needed to transform their setup and adopt latest technology to adapt with growing challenges and trends in the world.

He said NGOs were facing many challenges due to policy issues and economic crunch but despite all these odds they were active in public service and nation building.

Meanwhile, various speakers including different NGOs' heads and experts highlighted the scope of social service and NGO sector.