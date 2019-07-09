NGOs directed to get registered till July 15

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed has said that last date for registration of Non-Government Organizations (NGOs) with Social Welfare Department is July 15 and no NGO will be registered after the said date

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed has said that last date for registration of Non-Government Organizations (NGOs) with Social Welfare Department is July 15 and no NGO will be registered after the said date.

He stated these remarks while presiding over a meeting held to review the registration of NGOs at his office here today.

The meeting was told that all the NGOs have been directed to get registered till July 15. NGOs that will fail to get registered until the said date will be considered unregistered and bogus.

The meeting also decided to direct NGOs to submit their complete record and annual reports to the Social Welfare Department and ensure that none of their members has been involved in illegal activities.

The meeting appreciated the role of NGOs for social welfare and the betterment of society.