NGOs Establish Skill Centre For Rural Women

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 15, 2023 | 11:40 AM

NGOs establish skill centre for rural women

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :Peoples for Humanity in collaboration with Khwando Kor (a non-government organization) established a Women Skill Centre at Awan Abad (Shabra) district Charsadda.

The centre was formally inaugurated by the Chief Commissioner, Right to Information, Farah Hamid, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

Besides, former Regional Commissioner against Harassment of Women at Workplace, Rubab Mehdi, the office bearers of women welfare-oriented organizations like Khwando Kor, Peoples for Humanity and others were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Farah Hamid said that the project is women's welfare-oriented, and its objective is the economic empowerment of women.

She said that on one hand, the project would provide skill-learning opportunities to hundreds of local women and would also open new avenues of employment for them.

She further said that it would be a production centre wherein the products prepared by the women would be marketed for sale and the profit would go to women.

Farah Hamid said that several other organizations including Peoples for Humanity and Khwando Kor are also helping them in the operation of the centre for the next five years.

She said that 50 women have been enrolled in the centre even before its formal inauguration, which is a remarkable response.

She said that more machinery would be provided to the centre in time.

She appreciated the relief work of Rubab Mehdi in the flood-affected areas and said that she had done a lot voluntarily.

