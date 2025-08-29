Open Menu

NGOs Given Deadline To Complete Registration With PCC

Faizan Hashmi Published August 29, 2025 | 08:54 PM

NGOs given deadline to complete registration with PCC

The Punjab Home Department has clarified that all NGOs (Non-Governmental Organisations) working across the province will have to complete their registration with the Punjab Charity Commission (PCC) within a week

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) The Punjab Home Department has clarified that all NGOs (Non-Governmental Organisations) working across the province will have to complete their registration with the Punjab Charity Commission (PCC) within a week.

In this regard, the NGOs that do not register by September 5 will be cancelled and all their activities will be banned.

According to the Registrar Joint Stock Companies, every registered NGO is required to be registered with the Punjab Charities Commission under the Punjab Charity Act 2018.

The NGOs have also been directed to submit their annual list of office bearers, audit and performance reports immediately to the office of the Registrar Joint Stock Companies and then complete their registration online on the commission’s web portal.

This step is being taken to ensure transparency and monitoring their performance effectively.

The government has clarified that no respite will be given after the stipulated period and action will be taken against unregistered institutions as per the law.

Recent Stories

Rehabilitation of flood hit people top priority, s ..

Rehabilitation of flood hit people top priority, says Minister of State for Powe ..

3 minutes ago
 Court awards 14-year imprisonment to accused over ..

Court awards 14-year imprisonment to accused over molestation of minor

3 minutes ago
 Chinese delegation visits Agriculture House

Chinese delegation visits Agriculture House

3 minutes ago
 AI-Powered Entrepreneurship training programme con ..

AI-Powered Entrepreneurship training programme concludes at Hailey College

3 minutes ago
 ATC issues notice on bail plea of PTI founder’s ..

ATC issues notice on bail plea of PTI founder’s nephew in Jinnah House attack ..

3 minutes ago
 NA Panel applauds APP MD, vows full support in cor ..

NA Panel applauds APP MD, vows full support in corruption probe

6 minutes ago
Secretary Lal Jan reviews progress on socio-econom ..

Secretary Lal Jan reviews progress on socio-economic development projects

10 minutes ago
 Experts call for urgent water management to tackle ..

Experts call for urgent water management to tackle floods

10 minutes ago
 Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) organizes ..

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) organizes workshop on CTBMC

10 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan G ..

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur chairs meeting to revi ..

10 minutes ago
 EXIM bank hosts introductory visit of newly induct ..

EXIM bank hosts introductory visit of newly inducted 31st STP batch CSPs

6 minutes ago
 Punjab CM reviews situation arising from flood in ..

Punjab CM reviews situation arising from flood in Sialkot

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan