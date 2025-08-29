NGOs Given Deadline To Complete Registration With PCC
Faizan Hashmi Published August 29, 2025 | 08:54 PM
The Punjab Home Department has clarified that all NGOs (Non-Governmental Organisations) working across the province will have to complete their registration with the Punjab Charity Commission (PCC) within a week
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) The Punjab Home Department has clarified that all NGOs (Non-Governmental Organisations) working across the province will have to complete their registration with the Punjab Charity Commission (PCC) within a week.
In this regard, the NGOs that do not register by September 5 will be cancelled and all their activities will be banned.
According to the Registrar Joint Stock Companies, every registered NGO is required to be registered with the Punjab Charities Commission under the Punjab Charity Act 2018.
The NGOs have also been directed to submit their annual list of office bearers, audit and performance reports immediately to the office of the Registrar Joint Stock Companies and then complete their registration online on the commission’s web portal.
This step is being taken to ensure transparency and monitoring their performance effectively.
The government has clarified that no respite will be given after the stipulated period and action will be taken against unregistered institutions as per the law.
Recent Stories
Rehabilitation of flood hit people top priority, says Minister of State for Powe ..
Court awards 14-year imprisonment to accused over molestation of minor
Chinese delegation visits Agriculture House
AI-Powered Entrepreneurship training programme concludes at Hailey College
ATC issues notice on bail plea of PTI founder’s nephew in Jinnah House attack ..
NA Panel applauds APP MD, vows full support in corruption probe
Secretary Lal Jan reviews progress on socio-economic development projects
Experts call for urgent water management to tackle floods
Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) organizes workshop on CTBMC
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur chairs meeting to revi ..
EXIM bank hosts introductory visit of newly inducted 31st STP batch CSPs
Punjab CM reviews situation arising from flood in Sialkot
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rehabilitation of flood hit people top priority, says Minister of State for Power and Human Affairs, ..3 minutes ago
-
Court awards 14-year imprisonment to accused over molestation of minor3 minutes ago
-
Chinese delegation visits Agriculture House3 minutes ago
-
ATC issues notice on bail plea of PTI founder’s nephew in Jinnah House attack case3 minutes ago
-
NA Panel applauds APP MD, vows full support in corruption probe6 minutes ago
-
Secretary Lal Jan reviews progress on socio-economic development projects10 minutes ago
-
Experts call for urgent water management to tackle floods10 minutes ago
-
Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) organizes workshop on CTBMC10 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur chairs meeting to review performance of he ..10 minutes ago
-
Punjab CM reviews situation arising from flood in Sialkot10 minutes ago
-
Preparations for Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) in full swing in Rawalpindi34 seconds ago
-
All necessary medicines, snake, dog-bite vaccines made available at flood medical camps35 seconds ago