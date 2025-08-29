NGOs given deadline to complete registration with PCC

The Punjab Home Department has clarified that all NGOs (Non-Governmental Organisations) working across the province will have to complete their registration with the Punjab Charity Commission (PCC) within a week

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) The Punjab Home Department has clarified that all NGOs (Non-Governmental Organisations) working across the province will have to complete their registration with the Punjab Charity Commission (PCC) within a week.

In this regard, the NGOs that do not register by September 5 will be cancelled and all their activities will be banned.

According to the Registrar Joint Stock Companies, every registered NGO is required to be registered with the Punjab Charities Commission under the Punjab Charity Act 2018.

The NGOs have also been directed to submit their annual list of office bearers, audit and performance reports immediately to the office of the Registrar Joint Stock Companies and then complete their registration online on the commission’s web portal.

This step is being taken to ensure transparency and monitoring their performance effectively.

The government has clarified that no respite will be given after the stipulated period and action will be taken against unregistered institutions as per the law.