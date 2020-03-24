UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NGOs, Philanthropists Distributes Meal Among Poor

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 08:22 PM

NGOs, philanthropists distributes meal among poor

In view of continuous lock down to avert Covid-19 threats in Hyderabad district, the non-governmental organizations and philanthropists Tuesday distributed cooked meal and fresh meal among poor, deserving and daily wager workers in various localities of Hyderabad, Latifabad and Qasimabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :In view of continuous lock down to avert Covid-19 threats in Hyderabad district, the non-governmental organizations and philanthropists Tuesday distributed cooked meal and fresh meal among poor, deserving and daily wager workers in various localities of Hyderabad, Latifabad and Qasimabad.

According to reports, the philanthropists distributed meal and fresh milk among poor, deserving and daily wage works in various parts of Hyderabad City Taluka.

The volunteers of Al-Khidmat Foundation also distributed cooked meal among poor and daily wage workers in different units of Latifabad Taluka.

Besides, Al-Khidmat Foundation also put the volunteers on alert along with sizeable number of ambulances while health safety tools including isolation gowns for doctors and patients and socks have also been donated to district administration for onward distribution to hospital managements.

Related Topics

Poor Alert Hyderabad Qasimabad

Recent Stories

ESMA includes brand of hand sanitiser in &#039;Man ..

24 minutes ago

SPAA launches online auditions and interviews amid ..

40 minutes ago

SSP Larkana dismissed from service of 19 police of ..

2 minutes ago

Fleeing corona suspect caught,quarantined in Sindh ..

2 minutes ago

Minister appreciates services of medical staff to ..

2 minutes ago

Trump Says People Should Be Able to Return to Work ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.