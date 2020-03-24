NGOs, philanthropists distributes meal among poor

In view of continuous lock down to avert Covid-19 threats in Hyderabad district, the non-governmental organizations and philanthropists Tuesday distributed cooked meal and fresh meal among poor, deserving and daily wager workers in various localities of Hyderabad, Latifabad and Qasimabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :In view of continuous lock down to avert Covid-19 threats in Hyderabad district, the non-governmental organizations and philanthropists Tuesday distributed cooked meal and fresh meal among poor, deserving and daily wager workers in various localities of Hyderabad, Latifabad and Qasimabad.

According to reports, the philanthropists distributed meal and fresh milk among poor, deserving and daily wage works in various parts of Hyderabad City Taluka.

The volunteers of Al-Khidmat Foundation also distributed cooked meal among poor and daily wage workers in different units of Latifabad Taluka.

Besides, Al-Khidmat Foundation also put the volunteers on alert along with sizeable number of ambulances while health safety tools including isolation gowns for doctors and patients and socks have also been donated to district administration for onward distribution to hospital managements.