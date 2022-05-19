NGOs to create awareness about heatstroke

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :The Social Welfare Department will mobilise non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to create awareness among people about heatstroke and its prevention.

According to official sources, Director General Health Services Punjab directed the Punjab Social Welfare and Baitul Mall Department to mobilise the NGOs in the district for launching the campaign in the wake of severe hot weather conditions in the country.