NGOs working for welfare of physically challenged students should be provided resources: FCCI Chief

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Dr Khurram Tariq said on Wednesday that underutilized or ignored government resources reserved for the betterment of special persons might be diverted to non-governmental organizations (NGOs) working for the welfare of physically challenged students.

He expressed his views while visiting the main campus of Tanzeem-al-Lissan exclusively working for the education of deaf and dumb children.

Citing statistics, he said that about ten percent of Pakistani population suffer from different types of disabilities and the public and private sectors both were trying their optimum level best to mitigate their sufferings in addition to making them a productive part of the society. He said the government institutions were working for the education of special persons but the private sector was also sharing their load by establishing institutions for the children with different disabilities.

He pointed out that the government had reserved sufficient funds for the welfare of special children but most of it were lying underutilized. He said the FCCI would pinpoint the funds which could be better utilized to materialize the objective of mainstreaming of special children. "It will not only lessen the burden on philanthropists and private sector but also help in diverting their charity towards the alleviation of poverty, illiteracy and diseases from the country", he added.

Dr. Khurram Tariq expressed satisfaction and said the Japan government had played a key role in the construction of this campus which was also bearing its annual repair and maintenance expenses. He assured to provide services for the redesigning of existing classrooms and construction of additional blocks.

Earlier, Dr. Iftikhar Ahmad President Tanzeem-al-Lissan briefed him about the performance of the institution and said that it was established in 1996 and right now, 1300 children had been enrolled. He said five hundred students were in the main campus and the remaining were admitted to fifteen rural centers around the city area. He said that customized education facilities were being offered to the deaf and dumb children while PhD and M.Phil teachers had been hired in addition to psychologists to develop much needed confidence in the children to face the emerging challenges. He said that special courses had also been arranged for the teachers and parents handling children with various disabilities.

Later, Dr. Khurram Tariq planted a sapling in the main campus of the Tanzeem-al-Lissan.

Dr. Ashfaq Ahmad President Rotary Club Faisalabad City, Secretary Atif Munir Sheikh, Rotarian SajidRahim, Ghulam Mustafa, Muhammad Irfan, Ms. Shehla Sharif and Club Assistant Ali Haider were alsopresent.