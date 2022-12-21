UrduPoint.com

NGOs Working For Welfare Of Physically Challenged Students Should Be Provided Resources: FCCI Chief

Faizan Hashmi Published December 21, 2022 | 05:50 PM

NGOs working for welfare of physically challenged students should be provided resources: FCCI Chief

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Dr Khurram Tariq said on Wednesday that underutilized or ignored government resources reserved for the betterment of special persons might be diverted to non-governmental organizations (NGOs) working for the welfare of physically challenged students.

He expressed his views while visiting the main campus of Tanzeem-al-Lissan exclusively working for the education of deaf and dumb children.

Citing statistics, he said that about ten percent of Pakistani population suffer from different types of disabilities and the public and private sectors both were trying their optimum level best to mitigate their sufferings in addition to making them a productive part of the society. He said the government institutions were working for the education of special persons but the private sector was also sharing their load by establishing institutions for the children with different disabilities.

He pointed out that the government had reserved sufficient funds for the welfare of special children but most of it were lying underutilized. He said the FCCI would pinpoint the funds which could be better utilized to materialize the objective of mainstreaming of special children. "It will not only lessen the burden on philanthropists and private sector but also help in diverting their charity towards the alleviation of poverty, illiteracy and diseases from the country", he added.

Dr. Khurram Tariq expressed satisfaction and said the Japan government had played a key role in the construction of this campus which was also bearing its annual repair and maintenance expenses. He assured to provide services for the redesigning of existing classrooms and construction of additional blocks.

Earlier, Dr. Iftikhar Ahmad President Tanzeem-al-Lissan briefed him about the performance of the institution and said that it was established in 1996 and right now, 1300 children had been enrolled. He said five hundred students were in the main campus and the remaining were admitted to fifteen rural centers around the city area. He said that customized education facilities were being offered to the deaf and dumb children while PhD and M.Phil teachers had been hired in addition to psychologists to develop much needed confidence in the children to face the emerging challenges. He said that special courses had also been arranged for the teachers and parents handling children with various disabilities.

Later, Dr. Khurram Tariq planted a sapling in the main campus of the Tanzeem-al-Lissan.

Dr. Ashfaq Ahmad President Rotary Club Faisalabad City, Secretary Atif Munir Sheikh, Rotarian SajidRahim, Ghulam Mustafa, Muhammad Irfan, Ms. Shehla Sharif and Club Assistant Ali Haider were alsopresent.

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad Education Japan Chamber Ali Haider Commerce From Government Industry Best

Recent Stories

Pervaiz Elahi will not remain CM as declaration is ..

Pervaiz Elahi will not remain CM as declaration is passed: Rana Sanaullah

36 minutes ago
 Islamabad police investigate break-in at Shiffa Yo ..

Islamabad police investigate break-in at Shiffa Yousafzai's home

1 hour ago
 Controversial Tweet case: Court turns down bail pl ..

Controversial Tweet case: Court turns down bail plea of Senator Azam Swati

2 hours ago
 LCCI, Traffic Police to make joint committees to a ..

LCCI, Traffic Police to make joint committees to appoint focal person

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree for exchange of intel ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree for exchange of intelligence based information

4 hours ago
 Mawra Hocane offers Salam at Masjid-e-Nabvi

Mawra Hocane offers Salam at Masjid-e-Nabvi

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.