NGOs Working In Social Sector, Arms Of Govt: Governor

Tue 03rd November 2020 | 10:43 PM

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail has said that Non Governmental Organizations (NGOs) operating in various fields of social sector were extended arms of Government as they help in providing basic amenities of life to masses

This he said while talking with Chairman Saylani Welfare International Trust (SWIT), Maulana Bashir Farooqui at the Governor's House here on Tuesday, said a statement.

Advisor to Chairman Saylani Trust Afzal Chamadia was also present on the occasion.

Various welfare projects of Saylani Trust and progress on establishment of free meal centers (Langar Khanas) at different places of the province were discussed during the meeting.

Talking to Maulana Bashir Farooqui, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail said that SWIT was playing a vital role in provision of various facilities to the masses and assistance of the Trust in establishment of Langar Khanas was laudable.

People of Pakistan take active part in Philanthropic activities while Karachiites also love to contribute in supporting a just cause and they never hesitate to donate, he observed.

He said that welfare of masses was the top priority of Prime Minister Imran Khan and to implement his vision, he launched Ehsaas programme, which was unprecedented in the history of Pakistan.

Provision of cash to people affected by lockdown during Covid-19 pandemic was also carried out under this program, he added.

He said that free meal centers (Langar Khanas) would be established at various places in the province with the help of SWIT.

Maulana Bashir Farooqi briefed the Governor Sindh about the activities of SWIT in various fields and informed him about the progress made so far.

