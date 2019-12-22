NGPL issues CNG load shedding schedule for Hazara division

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2019 ) ::All Compress Natural Gas (CNG) filling station would remain close on different times with effect from Dec 22, 2019 to Feb 1, 2020 due to low pressure of natural gas.

According to the schedule issued by the Sui Northern Gas Pipe Lines Limited (SNGPL) Hazara region Saturday all CNG filling stations would remain close form 6 am to 9 am in the morning and 6pm to 8 pm in the evening during that period.

SNGPL Hazara region while explaining the situation also notified that if low pressure of natural gas increases then the supply would also be terminated to the industries. Domestic consumer was our top priority, SNGPL sources said.