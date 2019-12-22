UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NGPL Issues CNG Load Shedding Schedule For Hazara Division

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 22nd December 2019 | 02:20 PM

NGPL issues CNG load shedding schedule for Hazara division

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2019 ) ::All Compress Natural Gas (CNG) filling station would remain close on different times with effect from Dec 22, 2019 to Feb 1, 2020 due to low pressure of natural gas.

According to the schedule issued by the Sui Northern Gas Pipe Lines Limited (SNGPL) Hazara region Saturday all CNG filling stations would remain close form 6 am to 9 am in the morning and 6pm to 8 pm in the evening during that period.

SNGPL Hazara region while explaining the situation also notified that if low pressure of natural gas increases then the supply would also be terminated to the industries. Domestic consumer was our top priority, SNGPL sources said.

Related Topics

CNG Gas 2019 2020 All From Top SNGPL

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi toll gates active during peak hours begi ..

56 minutes ago

Hedayah, UNOCT to expand cooperation

1 hour ago

NYUAD graduate programmes&#039; applications now o ..

2 hours ago

UAE, Oman to enhance trade, economic cooperation

2 hours ago

Etihad, Kuwait airways launch new codeshare partne ..

2 hours ago

Japan contributes US$11 million for Palestinian re ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.