UrduPoint.com

NH& MP Conducts Exercises To Enhance Capacity Of Officials, Jawans

Sumaira FH Published December 07, 2022 | 04:20 PM

NH& MP conducts exercises to enhance capacity of officials, jawans

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :National Highways Motorway Police (NH&MP) Multan Khanewal sector, have conducted exercises at the Mattital police line in order to enhance the capacity of the officials and jawans.

According to details, a three-day workshop was organized for the training of officers and jawans under the directions of DIG Motorway Central 2 Zone Shahid Javed and Sector Commander M4 Atif Ali Chaudhary.

The objective of the exercise was to increase the efficiency of officers and jawans on national highways to handle the situation in case of any emergency.

The exercises were conducted under the supervision of DSP Qamar Shahzad Bhatti.

He also gave a briefing about the fog campaign issued by the Inspector General of National Highways and Motorway Police.

He said that ensuring the safety of lives and properties of the citizens and the best flow of traffic was the prime duty of the motorway police. Moreover, he directed officials to get the carriageway cleared immediately in case of a breakdown of any vehicle on the carriageway because a stopped vehicle could cause accidents due to non-visibility in fog.

He said that the purpose of these measures of the National Highways and Motorway Police was to protect the passengers from loss of life and property by making the national highways safe and comfortable for the citizens.

Related Topics

Multan Police Motorway Vehicle Traffic Khanewal From Best

Recent Stories

UVAS Student Mr Muhammad Umar Javed conferred for ..

UVAS Student Mr Muhammad Umar Javed conferred for ‘Prime Minister Flood Heroes ..

1 hour ago
 Smog issue: Schools, offices to remain close for a ..

Smog issue: Schools, offices to remain close for additional two days a week

1 hour ago
 PITB Develops 500+ Websites for various Punjab Gov ..

PITB Develops 500+ Websites for various Punjab Government Departments

4 hours ago
 Imran Riaz comes down hard upon PML-Q leader Chaud ..

Imran Riaz comes down hard upon PML-Q leader Chaudhary Moonis Elahi on Twitter

5 hours ago
 PM urges world to take note of rising religious ha ..

PM urges world to take note of rising religious hatred in India

5 hours ago
 LHC disposes of contempt plea against Asad Umar

LHC disposes of contempt plea against Asad Umar

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.