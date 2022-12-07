NH& MP conducts exercises to enhance capacity of officials, jawans

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :National Highways Motorway Police (NH&MP) Multan Khanewal sector, have conducted exercises at the Mattital police line in order to enhance the capacity of the officials and jawans.

According to details, a three-day workshop was organized for the training of officers and jawans under the directions of DIG Motorway Central 2 Zone Shahid Javed and Sector Commander M4 Atif Ali Chaudhary.

The objective of the exercise was to increase the efficiency of officers and jawans on national highways to handle the situation in case of any emergency.

The exercises were conducted under the supervision of DSP Qamar Shahzad Bhatti.

He also gave a briefing about the fog campaign issued by the Inspector General of National Highways and Motorway Police.

He said that ensuring the safety of lives and properties of the citizens and the best flow of traffic was the prime duty of the motorway police. Moreover, he directed officials to get the carriageway cleared immediately in case of a breakdown of any vehicle on the carriageway because a stopped vehicle could cause accidents due to non-visibility in fog.

He said that the purpose of these measures of the National Highways and Motorway Police was to protect the passengers from loss of life and property by making the national highways safe and comfortable for the citizens.