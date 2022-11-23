NH& MP issues advisory over possible fog

National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) has issued advisory in case of possible fog

Sector Commander M4 Atif Chaudhary has issued instructions to the citizens in view of possible fog as per vision of Inspector General NH & MP Khalid Mahmood.

Briefing officers have been deployed at all entry points of the sector in this regard in order to save previous lives in the case of possible fog.

He said that citizens could also dial motorway police helpline 130 to avoid any problem or inconvenience.

Citizens should visit the smart phone app "Humsafar App" before starting their journey and to avoid traveling unnecessarily in case of thick fog.

The commuters were asked to use double indicator and yellow or red fog lights while driving in fog and also use car wipers in heavy fog.