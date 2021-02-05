NH& MP organizes rally in connection with Kasmir Solidarity Day

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :To commemorate the just struggle of people of Indian Illegally Occupied and Kashmiri (IIOJ&K), National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) on Friday organized a rally at Shah Maqsood Interchange led by DSP/CPO headquarter N-35 Syed Saqib Kazmi.

In the rally beside the motorways police officials, students and teachers of Khubaib college and Faizan Public school and college Haripur were also present.

The participants were holding placards, banners and raising slogans against cruelties of Indian army at IIOJ&K. The students of Khubaib college and Faizan Public School and college Haripur presented a tableau to pay tribute to the Kashmiris and a speech contest was also organized between the two institutions.

While speaking at the occasion, DSP headquarter N-35 Syed Saqib Hussain Kazmi said that the people of Pakistan have unbreakable historical relations, cultural and religious bonds with Kashmiris.

He further said that as Quaid-e-Azam in his visionary statement declared "Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan". Saqib Kazmi stated that people of IIOJ&K have never accepted the illegal occupation of Indian armed forces and Indian brutalities have also failed to retreat people from their right cause of freedom.