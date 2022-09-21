UrduPoint.com

NH& MP Sets Up Free Medical Camp In Flood Hit Areas

Published September 21, 2022

NH& MP sets up free medical camp in flood hit areas

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) sector M4 organized a free medical camp in flood affected areas.

A free medical camp was organized by Beat No. 22 in flood hit areas of Rajanpur and Fazalpur with the help of philanthropists as per directions of Inspector General Khalid Mahmood and Sector Commander Atif Chaudhary.

A large number of patients of diabetes, hapatitis and other diseases were examined and free medicines were given to them.

Sector Commander M4 Atif Chaudhary said that the initiative has been taken by realizing the need for medical camp during relief operation by Motorway Police teams in flood-affected areas of South Punjab. Well-known doctors and paramedical staff and officers of the Motorway Police participated in the camp under supervision of DSP Muhammad Hassan Bhatti and Inspector Gulzar Hussain.

It's worth mentioning here that the teams have been formed for relief operation in the flood affected areas, which are engaged in relief activities in Taunsa, Rajanpur, Rojhan and Kashmore.

It was dire need to help the flood victims with spirit of serving humanity.

He said that after providing commodities including flour, ghee, sugar, milk, pulses, biscuits, essential medicines, mineral water, children's clothes, shoes, blankets, sheets and tents with help of philanthropists, the medical camps are being set up in these areas to help the victims during this difficult time.

