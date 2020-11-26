NH Raising Day Ceremonies held in all Beats, Zonal-Sector Headquarters across country

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :On the occasion of 23rd Raising Day of National Highways & Motorway Police (NHMP), as per directions of the IG, NHMP Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam, Raising Day Ceremonies were held in all Beats, Zonal and Sector Headquarters across the country. The day was started with recitation from the Holy Quran, prayers for the Martyrs followed by flag march on Highways & Motorways. In this regard N-5 North Zone organized a ceremony at Sangjani Toll Plaza. The DIG N-5 North Zone, Muhammad Wisal Fakhar Sultan was the Chief Guest of the ceremony.

A press release says this. The Chief Guest on this occasion distributed gift packs among the road users and addressed the participants. In his address he highlighted the performance of National Highways & Motorway Police regarding safety of lives and property of the commuters while travelling on National Highways and Motorways. The DIG N-5 North said that it is our prime responsibility to ensure free flow of traffic, safety of road users and in time provision of help to the road users in distress.

NHMP is fullfilling its responsibility with zeal and zest. He said we are proud that NHMP is one of the best public service departments of the country. Due to expansion in road networks, the responsibilities of the department are going to be increased in near future but we are ready to extend best services to the general public. He further said that equal enforcement of law is the hallmark of NHMP and despite of having limited resources, all officers/officials of this force are striving hard to provide excellent services and safety to the road users during their journey. At the end of theceremony, the DIG N-5 North distributed special gift hampers among the road users,media persons & civil society and thanked all the participants of the ceremony.