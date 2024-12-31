NHA Accord Approval To Construct Interchange On Wafaqi Mohtasib’s Direction
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 31, 2024 | 08:15 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) Pursuant to the decision of the Wafaqi Mohtasib (Ombudsman), Mr. Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi, the National Highway Authority (NHA) has accorded its approval to construct an interchange for a Housing Society – 18 near Motorway link road in Islamabad.
According to details, the Elite Estate (Pvt) Ltd. moved an application stating that it has established a housing society near the M-I and M-II link road on the Islamabad-Lahore Motorway and deposited an amount of Rs.5 million as the processing fee for construction of an interchange.
It was followed by submission of a drawing containing the interchange’s design and a cheque amounting to Rs.
72,585,000/- in the National Highway Authority back in 2019.
The housing society in its application to the Wafaqi Mohtasib stated that the NHA, despite a lapse of considerable time, had been using delaying tactics which has been causing hardship to the residents of the said society. The NHA finally accorded its initial approval to set up the interchange, following a series of hearings in the Wafaqi Mohtasib’s Secretariat. The Head of the Society concerned in a letter addressed to the Wafaqi Mohtasib, expressed his profound thanks for this gesture.
