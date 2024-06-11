NHA achieves milestones in Peshawar Northern Bypass Project, focuses on uninterrupted construction

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) The spokesperson of the National Highway Authority (NHA) highlighted significant achievements made in addressing complex challenges related to the Peshawar Northern Bypass project.

While talking to a private news channel, he said that through effective coordination with district government, NHA successfully resolved the land possession issues in Package-2 and 3A, ensuring smooth project execution.

He said that land in various areas under these packages was awarded and handed over to the contractor, facilitating uninterrupted progress.

Additionally, NHA resolved the halt in work on two bridges in Package-3A, which had been stalled due to local land disputes and court stay orders since 2021, he added.

With these issues resolved, construction on the bridges resumed, and the contract agreement for Package-3B was revived after assurances from the District Government regarding land provision.

Further progress included the successful handing over of land in Package-3B and the removal of utilities such as PESCO pylons and HT/LT lines in Package-2 and Package-3A, he added.

He further said that these actions ensured that construction activities could proceed without interruptions.

He said that the Peshawar Northern Bypass project is expected to offer numerous benefits, including providing an alternative route for through traffic from N-5 and M-1.

This project will significantly reduce congestion on major roads, lower vehicle operating costs, travel times, and pollution, thereby promoting a healthier environment.