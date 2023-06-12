NHA allows tourists, locals to visit Babusar Top after 8-month closure

(@FahadShabbir)

KAGHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :National Highway Authority (NHA) Monday lifted the ban on travelling on Mansehra Naran Jalkha (MNJ) from Naran to Babusar Top which is the shortest link to Gilgit Baltistan and cleared all glaciers and debris from the road.

Keeping in view of expected snowfall in the region NHA has also issued a travel schedule for travelling on the national highway from Naran to Babusar Top where loaded vehicles were still banned to move on the road while tourists and locals were allowed on two points including Jalkhad from Naran and Challas Zero Point from Gilgit Baltistan to travel between 9 am to 5 pm.

Earlier, on 10th April MNJ road was partially opened for traffic with the help of heavy machinery which was closed for the last six months owing to heavy snowfall and glaciers.

From November 2022 to April 2023 MNJ road was closed for all sorts of vehicular traffic and access to the tourist attraction Kaghan and Naran was closed at various points as every year during the winter season between November and March when glaciers move downslope and cover the road and obstruct it.