NHA Announces Toll Rate Hike For M-2 Motorway

Muhammad Irfan Published August 25, 2025 | 03:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) The National Highway Authority (NHA) has announced new rates for the toll taxes of Lahore-Islamabad Motorway (M2) that will be implemented from August 26, 2025, until August 25, 2026.

According to an official notification issued on Monday, the annual 10% escalation in toll rates is in line with the concession agreement signed with Motorway Operations and Rehabilitation Engineering (Private) Limited—a subsidiary of the Frontier Works Organization (FWO)—on April 23, 2014. The agreement, which is on a Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) basis, mandates this annual adjustment starting from the second operational year.

As per the revised schedule, cars, Jeeps, and Taxis (Class 1) will be charged Rs. 1,330, calculated at a rate of Rs 3.72 per kilometer. Wagons (Class 2) will now pay Rs 2,240 (Rs 6.24/km), while the toll for Buses has been set at Rs 3,130 (Rs 8.73/km).

For freight carriers, 2-Axle Trucks (Class 4) will be subject to a toll of Rs 4,460 (Rs 12.45/km), and 3-Axle Trucks (Class 5) will pay Rs 5,800 (Rs 16.20/km). Articulated Trucks (Class 6) will incur a toll of Rs 7,460, based on a rate of Rs 20.83 per kilometer.

