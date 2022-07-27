NHA approves rebuilding of Hub Bridge and Bypass

The Executive Board of National Highway Authority (NHA) on Wednesday accorded approval for rebuilding of the Hub Bridge connecting Sindh with Balochistan and Hub Bypass

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :The Executive board of National Highway Authority (NHA) on Wednesday accorded approval for rebuilding of the Hub Bridge connecting Sindh with Balochistan and Hub Bypass.

The approval was given during 403rd meeting of the Board that met here with NHA chairman Captain (R) Muhammad Khurram Agha in the chair which reviewed current progress of NHA projects.

The bridge on the Hub River was collapsed yesterday due to heavy rains and floods. However, the traffic was diverted through the Hub Bypass. The construction of Hub Bridge and Hub Bypass will benefit the people of Sindh and Balochistan.

On the occasion, the NHA chairman also called for quick recovery of the damages caused by the rains and resulting floods.

He directed the staff deployed in field of NHA to remain alert in case of any emergency.

He said, restoration of traffic on the network of national highways and motorways during the rainy season was our top priority and all resources will be utilized to achieve this goal.

Inspector General National Highways and Motorways Police Khalid Mehmood, Additional Secretary Finance Division Muhammad Tanveer Butt, Member I&M Planning Division Major General (R) Zahir Shah, Joint Secretary Ministry of Communications Usman Yaqub, Chief NTRC Hameed Akhtar, Vice President NESPAK Muhammad Daud Rana, Member Finance NHA AllahDad Khan, Member Planning NHA Asim Amin, Member Engineering-Coordination Arbab Ali Dhakan and Member Administration NHA Zahir Shah also participated in the meeting.