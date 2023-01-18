NHA asks shopkeepers to remove encroachments on KKH in Mansehra

The National Highway Authority (NHA) have issued notices to dozens of shop owners in Shankiyari, Mansehra to voluntarily remove their encroachments from the Karakoram Highway (KKH)

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :The National Highway Authority (NHA) have issued notices to dozens of shop owners in Shankiyari, Mansehra to voluntarily remove their encroachments from the Karakoram Highway (KKH).

The Authority, in the notices, warned the shopkeepers if the encroachments not removed till January 22 it would initiate action to widen the road up to 44 feet, 22 feet on each side, to maintain traffic flow.