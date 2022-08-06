UrduPoint.com

NHA Assures For Reopening Of Ayub Bridge Within One Week

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 06, 2022 | 03:50 PM

NHA assures for reopening of Ayub Bridge within one week

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi Saturday showed his concerns over the sudden collapse of Ayub Bridge Havelian The chairman National Highway Authority, however, assured the minister that the bridge would be reopened within one week after repair work.

The minister showed his displeasure over the poor maintenance work of the bridge and said that people of the region from the Hazara division to the Northern areas were suffering due to the blockage of the bridge.

Chairman NHA asked for one week time to restore the bridge.

According to the details, while taking the notice of Ayub Bridge collapse, Federal Minister Murtaza Javed contacted the chairman of NHA and expressed his concern over collapse of Ayub Bridge Havelian.

However, chairman NHA announced that the bridge would be opened for traffic within a week.

The minister further apprised that the Chairman NHA while briefing him said that a technical team had also visited Ayub Bridge Havelian and in a couple of days after preparation of its assessment, their team would repair it within one week.

