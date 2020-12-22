UrduPoint.com
NHA Assures For Timely Completion Of Mansehra Road Reconstruction Work

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 07:10 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :Commissioner, Hazara division, Riaz Khan Mahsood Tuesday directed National Highways Authority (NHA) to complete reconstruction work of main Mansehra road within due time. He expressed these views while visiting to the construction site.

"We would not compromise on standard and quality of work on the road," he said and ordered to immediately resolve the issue of Jub bridge, encroachment and relocation of electricity poles.

While briefing the visiting delegation about the package I, II and III, General Manager NHA Habeebullah said that it is expected that the reconstruction work would be completed well before the due date, the contractor would also start work on the sewerage system alongside the road.

During the visit Gen. (R) Ayaz Saleem Rana, Additional Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Shahab Muhammad Khan, SSP Traffic Warden Abbottabad Tariq Mahmood, Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Dr. Mujtaba Bharwana, Secretary to commissioner Shabeer Ahmed and others were also present.

Reconstruction work of main Mansehra road was started three months back which was divided into three packages and NHA awarded the contract to different contractors. People of Abbottabad, Mansehra and adjoining areas were badly affected by the slow pace of work which has usually stopped the traffic flow in day time.

People have demanded from the commissioner and NHA to speed up the work to end their miseries.

