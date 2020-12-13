UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NHA Assures Speaker KP For Timely Completion Of Mansehra Road

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 29 seconds ago Sun 13th December 2020 | 03:20 PM

NHA assures Speaker KP for timely completion of Mansehra road

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :Speaker KP Assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani Sunday directed National Highways Authority (NHA) to complete the reconstruction work of the main Mansehra road Abbottabad to provide relief to the masses.

During a meeting, GM NHA assured the speaker KP Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani that the reconstruction of Mansehra road from Fawara Chowck to Kalapul during the first week of March 2021.

Earlier, NHA officials also briefed the speaker on the Mansehra road reconstruction project and said that owing to the heavy rains the progress has been affected, the project would be completed within the due period.

Owing to the poor condition of the main Mansehra road Speaker Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani and MNA Ali Khan Jadoon got the approval of 400 million rupees funds through which the road would be reconstructed.

The project was started three months back which has created a lot of difficulties for the traffic and people, during the peak hours one side of the road remained close by the contractor which caused severe traffic jams from Abbottabad city to Mandian for hours. People have criticized the slow pace of work which was continued in the day time.

Besides the slow work progress on the under constriction road, it has also created high-level pollution which has triggered and augmented seasonal diseases like flue, sore throat, chest and lungs issues.

Related Topics

Assembly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Poor Abbottabad Road Traffic Mansehra Progress March NHA Sunday From General Motors Pace (Pakistan) Limited Million Rains

Recent Stories

UAE, Israel export credit agencies to boost econom ..

35 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree on appointing Ch ..

2 hours ago

Noor Dubai resumes activities in Nigeria with stri ..

2 hours ago

NYUAD researchers shed new light on mysteries behi ..

3 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 70.52 million

4 hours ago

Germany reports 20,200 new coronavirus cases

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.