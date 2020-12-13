NHA assures Speaker KP for timely completion of Mansehra road

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :Speaker KP Assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani Sunday directed National Highways Authority (NHA) to complete the reconstruction work of the main Mansehra road Abbottabad to provide relief to the masses.

During a meeting, GM NHA assured the speaker KP Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani that the reconstruction of Mansehra road from Fawara Chowck to Kalapul during the first week of March 2021.

Earlier, NHA officials also briefed the speaker on the Mansehra road reconstruction project and said that owing to the heavy rains the progress has been affected, the project would be completed within the due period.

Owing to the poor condition of the main Mansehra road Speaker Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani and MNA Ali Khan Jadoon got the approval of 400 million rupees funds through which the road would be reconstructed.

The project was started three months back which has created a lot of difficulties for the traffic and people, during the peak hours one side of the road remained close by the contractor which caused severe traffic jams from Abbottabad city to Mandian for hours. People have criticized the slow pace of work which was continued in the day time.

Besides the slow work progress on the under constriction road, it has also created high-level pollution which has triggered and augmented seasonal diseases like flue, sore throat, chest and lungs issues.