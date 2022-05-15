UrduPoint.com

NHA Assures To Reopen Ayub Bridge Havelian After Restoration: Murtaza Abbassi

Sumaira FH Published May 15, 2022 | 07:30 PM

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbassi Sunday inspected the renovation work of Ayub Bridge Havelian and directed National Highways Authority (NHA) to complete it as soon as possible.

Murtaza Javed Abbassi while speaking on the occasion said that due to the negligence of the PTI led government the most important bridge which is connecting northern areas with the rest of the country through Karakoram Highway (KKH) was damaged due to heavy rainfall in Abbottabad district and after passing a year they were failed to restore the bridge.

He further said that during the PTI government despite an opposition party member I have raised the voice in assembly for the restoration of the Ayub bridge but nobody bothered to pay any attention to such an important communication link which was down and ought only a few weeks of work to restore but it's still pending.

The minister said that Ayub Bridge Havelian was supposed to open for traffic during Ramadan but due to the Eid vacation, the restoration work was late now NHA officials assured to reopen the bridge within 10 days.

He also directed NHA to widen Langra bridge and blacktopping of the road which is nowadays used due to traffic conversation from Ayub Bridge.

Earlier, NHA regional office briefed the minister about the restoration work and said that within 10 days Ayub Bridge Havelian would be operational for all sorts of vehicular traffic.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Abbottabad Road Traffic Havelian NHA Sunday All From Government Ramadan Opposition

