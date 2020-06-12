NHA attracted private sector investment worth Rs 90 bn for five BOT projects: Economic Survey

National Highway Authority (NHA) through its dedicated efforts, took the lead in the road infrastructure development through private sector participation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ):National Highway Authority (NHA) through its dedicated efforts, took the lead in the road infrastructure development through private sector participation.

NHA successfully attracted private sector investment and has awarded/supported five projects of worth over Rs 90 billion, said Economic Survey of Pakistan 2019-2020 released here on Thursday.

The Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) and Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Projects of the NHA included among others 357 km Lahore-Islamabad Motorway (M-2) and it scope was overlay and modernization having total cost of Rs 46,007 million. The project successfully completed and has been operational since August, 2016. Habibabad Flyover on N-5, other BOT Project costing Rs 831 million was successfully completed and operational since April 2015.

About 136 km Karachi- Hyderabad Motorway (M-9),another BOT project was successfully converted from the existing 4-lane highway into a 6-lane motorway. Lahore- Sialkot Motorway Project was a 4-lane 91 motorway having total cost of Rs 43,847 which has been completed and opened for traffic.

Meanwhile the NHA has completed Asian Development Bank funded schemes including 343 km Flood Emergency Rehabilitation Project- Phase-I, 126 km Gojra Khanewal Motorway ,335 km Flood Emergency Rehabilitation Project- Phase-II, 59 km Hasan Abdal-Havelian Expressway , 80 km Zhob-Mughalkot section of N-50, 120 km Qilla Saifullah-Waighum Rud section of N-70. Work on 214 km Post Flood National Highways Rehabilitation Project is continued.

Work on Asian Development Bank funded CAREC Regional Improvement of Border Services Project (Upgradation of Torkham and Chaman Border Crossing Points] is on-going. Similarly Construction of 128 km Additional carriageway Petaro-Sehwan Section of N-55 under CAREC Corridor Development Investment Programme (Tranche-I) is ongoing whereas Rehabilitation of 32km Peshawar Dara Adam Khel portion of N-55 was under construction).

Construction of 44 km Additional Carriageway Shikarpur Ratodero section of N-55 (44 km was at tendering process).

Under CAREC Corridor Development Investment Programme (Tranche-II) construction of 222 km Additional Carriageway Shikarpur Rajanpur Section of N-55 would be done and its PC-1 had been recommended by Central Development Working Party, CDWP. As far as CAREC Corridor Development Investment Programme (Tranche-III) was concerned construction of 4-lane 121 km highway from Rajanpur-Dera Ghazi Khan has been recommended by CDWP) whereas for construction of 315 km 4-lane N-55 portion from Dera Ghazi Khan to Dera Ismail Khan N-55 PC-1 has been recommended by CDWP. Under CAREC Corridor Development Investment Programme (Tranche-IV) rehabilitation of existing 130 km carriageway section of N-55 from Jamshoro to Sehwan Section of N-55 was at the planning stage. Rehabilitation of existing 44 km carriageway Shikarpur Ratodero section of N-55 was also at the planning stage.

About 57 km Multan Khanewal Section of M-4 has been completed with the assistance of Islamic Development . About 200 km Sehwan Ratodero Section N-55 and 34 km RakhiGajj�Bewata Section of N-70 have been completed with assistance of Japan Assistance Through Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

Korean Exim Bank is providing assistance for improvement and widening of 141 km Chakdara-Chitral Section N-45, Malakand Tunnel . About 120 km Quetta-Chaman Section of N-25 has been completed and Peshawar-Torkham Section, including Southern link with N-5 are being funded by United States Grant Through the United States Agency for International Development.